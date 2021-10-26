Wednesday, October 27, 2021
MPA Sania Ashiq approaches FIA over TikTok posts against her  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sania Ashiq on Tuesday approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing over TikTok and other social media content aimed at harassing her, ARY NEWS reported.

The Punjab MPA submitted an application with the FIA cybercrime cell saying that unidentified people have launched a defamation campaign against her on social media.


“They have made my videos viral on TikTok besides also posting images on other social media platforms,” she said.

The Punjab MPA further alleged that she had been receiving threatening calls and messages from multiple numbers on a daily basis. “Obscene videos have been shared with my name on social media platforms,” Sania Ashiq said in her complaint with the FIA.

The agency has launched a probe into her complaint as the lawmaker provided them with evidence of call records, and screenshots of social media messages.

