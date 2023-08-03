Wahaj Ali speaks up against child labour, abuse

Actor Wahaj Ali, who won hearts with his superb performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, condemned the minor housemaid Rizwana’s torture with strong words.

Wahaj Ali, in a video, stated people should realize that making underage children work is painful and unjust. The actor added that he understands that people send them to work and support their family amid the tough social and economic conditions but it doesn’t mean that they can be exploited or taken advantage of.

He said people can help the needy in different ways. He further said that we cannot steal children’s childhood from them.

Wahaj Ali added that oppressing children is a crime, which should not be forgiven. He asked the masses to raise their voice against such injustice.

The 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the Rizwana torture case. He summoned the housemaid torture report from caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Earlier, caretaker Health Minister of Punjab Professor Javed Ikram claimed that the minor housemaid Rizwana was likely poisoned but it’s was not confirmed.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.