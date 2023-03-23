Washma Fatima receives love on her latest picture

Showbiz starlet Washma Fatima is getting an immense amount of love for her latest picture going viral on social media.

On Wednesday, the model-turned-actor posted a new picture of herself from the airport on the photo and video sharing application. “If we were meant to stay in one place, we’d have roots instead of feet ,” ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor wrote in the caption along with some funny emojis.

The celebrity opted for a comfy yet stylish, monochromatic look for her travel. She sported a solid black jumpsuit, with a matching handbag. Her look was accessorized with a matching smartwatch and a dainty neck chain.

The viral photos were loved by social users on the gram and received love for Washma Fatima in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Washma Fatima is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She essays Faha, the to-be-wife of Areeb [Zaviyar] in the play.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, and Ayesha Mirza.

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

