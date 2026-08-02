KARACHI, August 2: A clash erupted at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) headquarters in Bahadurabad on Sunday after a party meeting, with chairs thrown during a fight between two groups and aerial firing causing panic outside the office, ARY News reported.

According to reports, members of two groups exchanged blows inside the party headquarters after differences emerged during the meeting. The verbal dispute soon turned into a physical confrontation, with both sides throwing chairs at each other.

As news of the clash spread, a large number of MQM workers gathered outside the Bahadurabad headquarters. The situation deteriorated further when workers were stopped from entering the office.

Aerial firing was carried out by one of the groups, triggering panic in the area. Several people ran into nearby streets to escape as gunshots were heard.

Police initially reached the scene from the local police station before additional personnel from Karachi’s East Zone were called in to bring the situation under control.

Senior MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar confirmed that differences had emerged following the party meeting.

Police said CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify those involved in the aerial firing. Officials added that no injuries had been reported in the incident so far.

A large number of MQM workers remained gathered outside the Bahadurabad headquarters as police continued to monitor the situation.