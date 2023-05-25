MQM-L ‘operative’ arrested by CTD in Karachi

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday apprehended a former unit incharge of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London (MQM-L) Korangi Sector, based on a tip-off operation, ARY News reported.

According to the details, CID’s Chaudhry Safdar revealed a former Unit Incharge of MQM-London’s Korangi Sector identified as Wasim Khan, alias Kashif, has been arrested. The culprit was in-charged of Unit 74’s during 2014 to 2019.

The accused, Wasim Khan alias Kashif, during the investigation, made significant revelations, stated that he received all the instructions from the Sector Incharge, Mumtaz, and was involved in multiple incidents of murder.

According to the CTD’s officials, the accused, Wasim Khan, revealed that he injured a CTD officer in a firing incident in 2010. Meanwhile in 2012, he murdered two boys affiliated with with MQM Haqiqi at Jaleebi Chowk, Karachi.

He further confessed that in 2013, he killed ASI Haji Nadim in Korangi area, several workers of MQM Haqiqi associated with Unit 80, as well as killed two boys in Karbala Ground, Landhi.

The culprit revealed that in 2013, he intruded into the house of police officer Nadim Qadri and opened fire. As a result, the police officer, Nadim, was injured, and his nephew was killed. In 2014, he killed two police officers by opening fire on a police mobile of Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

According to Chaudhry Safdar, the accused was already in jail for grenade attacks and murder cases. The arrested suspect is being investigated regarding MQM London’s setup.