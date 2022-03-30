No-trust motion: MQM-P announces to quit federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday announced that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will quit Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet today, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Farogh Naseem said that MQM-P federal ministers will send their resignation letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan today at 1pm.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that MQM-Pakistan would also hold a press conference with joint opposition today at 4pm.

MQM, opposition reach agreement

The development comes after it emerged that the joint opposition and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) finally reached an agreement on late Tuesday night regarding the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle.

In a tweet, Mr Zardari said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.”

The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 29, 2022

The MQM-P spokesperson officially confirmed that an agreement was drafted with the opposition, saying details of the agreement would be revealed in a news conference at 4pm.

A draft agreement between the joint opposition and MQM-P had been finalised, details of which will be announced at a press conference at 4pm Wednesday, he said.

He added the draft agreement would be shared with the public after being ratified by PPP’s CEC and MQM-P’s coordination committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling coalition currently has a strength of 171 members. The opposition, on the other hand, seems to have 169 members on its side.

