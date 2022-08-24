Sindh rains: MQM-P appeals to COAS Bajwa to help flood-hit people

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has appealed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help flood-stricken people in interior Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, MQM-P Rabita Committee has urged the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to issue immediate orders for the rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.

The MQM-P Rabita Committee noted that there was an alarming situation in various cities of Interior Sindh due to heavy rains, which caused flash floods.

“The civil administration has failed to deal with floods and disasters due to rains,” it said, adding that houses and crops have been damaged. The party appealed the Army chief to release orders for rehabilitation of flood-hit victims on emergency basis.

The Rabita Committee further urged COAS Bajwa to direct Pakistan Army soldiers to start relief activities in flood-affected areas.

PDMA Sindh

At least 263 people have been killed and over 700 have been injured in Sindh as heavy rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in the province.

According to the data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, over 32 people were killed in past 24 hours in different rain-related incidents across the province, with most deaths reported from the Larkana division.

