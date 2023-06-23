MQM-P asks Centre to take notice of ‘over-billing’ by KE

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has lambasted the K-Electric (KE), the sole power distribution company in Karachi, over ‘prolonged power outages and over-billing’, demanding the federal government to take notice of the issue, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the MQM-P Rabta Committee said it strongly condemns the prolong power outages and over-billing in “extreme heat and inflation”, lambasting the K-Electric (KE) for its “dire performance”.

The committee said it also rejects the reasons given by K-Electric for ‘power outages’, lambasting the power company for ‘disconnecting the electricity of the entire area on non-payment of some customers’.

It asked the power distribution company to ‘resolve the issues’ of people of Karachi or face the consequences. It also urged National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) not to allow KE to increase power tariff every month.

“KE is fully dependent on electricity being provided from the National Grid Station”, the MQM-P said, adding that the company should have to generate its own electricity as per the agreement.

It also expressed concerned over ‘non-action’ against K-Electric despite several complaints, urging the federal government to take notice of the issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that K-Electric (KE) – the city’s sole power distribution company sought renewal of its licence as it is about to expire after 20 years.

The twenty-year term of K-Electric’s power distribution license is about to expire on July 20, and the company has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to renew its distribution licence.

K-Electric has requested NEPRA to renew the distribution licence for another 20 years until July 20, 2043.