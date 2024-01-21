MQM-P blames PPP for beating party workers in Karachi’s Hyderi

KARACHI: In a tit-for-tat action, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also got a first information report (FIR) registered against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers, alleging the latter of taking away its workers and beating them, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the workers of the MQM-P and the PPP came face to face in Hyderi area with both the parties holding each other responsible.

According to the FIR registered on complaint of one Kiran Masood, the MQM-P workers were distributing pamphlets near Hyderi market when they were abducted.

“The PPP men took the MQM-P workers to their election office and tortured them,” the complainant said. In the FIR, eight People’s Party workers and 40 unknown persons have been nominated

The MQM-P asked the police to take action against the ‘attackers’.

Earlier, the PPP also registered the FIR against MQM-P at Hyderi police station.

Earlier on Sunday, People’s Party Karachi President Saeed Ghani demanded of the authorities to arrest the people involved in attack on the PPP’s election office and launch an inquiry about those who orchestrated the attack.

“They could not tolerate the PPP’s election office in their stronghold after eyeing a clear defeat in the elections,” he said