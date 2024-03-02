MQM-P confirms support to PML-N ahead of prime minister election

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has confirmed its support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominee for prime minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of elections, slated for Sunday.

The development came following a meeting between the MQM and PML-N delegations at Parliament lodges in Islamabad.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, MQM-P deputy convener Mustafa Kamal affirmed the longstanding alliance between both the parties, emphasising their joint commitment to Shehbaz Sharif’s victory in the upcoming election.

Mustafa Kamal reiterated MQM’s unwavering support for Shehbaz Sharif, expressing confidence in his leadership abilities and vision for Pakistan’s future. He also highlighted the importance of the PML-N president’s success for the welfare of the Pakistani people.

For his part, PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain extended gratitude to MQM for their support to Shehbaz Sharif. He acknowledged Shehbaz Sharif’s personal efforts to secure MQM’s support, despite health challenges.

He revealed that the PML-N president intended to seek MQM’s support personally, but due to health concerns, he was unable to do so.

Pakistan’s National Assembly is set to witness a one-to-one contest for the post of prime minister of leader of the house tomorrow (Sunday) as nomination papers of allied parties’ candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Omar Ayub have been approved, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Newly-elected National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq approved the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Omar Ayub Khan for the prime minister election after scrutiny.

The election for the Prime Minister will take place during the session of the National Assembly scheduled for Sunday at 11 am. The election would be conducted through the division of members in the House.

Pakistan People’s Party and PML-N got their speaker and deputy speaker elected with ease in Friday’s session, defeating the SIC and PTI-backed candidates.

Following the prime minister’s election, the newly-elected lawmakers will also elect a new head of the state on March 9, marking an end to the tenure of PTI-backed President Arif Alvi.