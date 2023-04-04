MQM-P decides against contesting LG by-polls in Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided against contesting the upcoming local government (LG) by-elections in the remaining 11 union councils (UCs) of Karachi, scheduled to take place on April 18, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P will not contest the by-elections on national assembly (NA-239) constituency and local government (LG) in the remaining 11 union councils (UCs).

The party leadership instructed its candidates to withdraw their nomination papers, sources claimed. “The country is facing serious crises as it cannot afford any adventure”, sources said quoting MQM leaders.

The party leaders stressed the need to “sit together and solve problems” instead of contesting elections. The leaders further said that they were eyeing the upcoming general elections.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule of local government (LG) polls across Sindh.

The ECP issued a notification, announcing the schedule of local government (LG) polls across Sindh after which Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) postponed sit-ins against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the notification, the polling will be held on April 18 in 93 constituencies across Sindh, while the candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers for the LG polls till March 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that JI announced a sit-in at 10 different places in Karachi against ECP demanding to conduct the election on 11 remaining Union Councils (UCs).

