MQM-P delegation to meet Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz ‘soon’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday said that his party’s delegation will soon meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

According to details, Khalid Maqbool held a telephonic conversation with Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to country’s political situation, general elections and working relationship.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Khalid Maqbool said that they also discussed date of general elections, electoral alliance and other issues during the conversation.

The MQM-P convener also said that they will soon meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother. “PML-N has been our last political ally”, he added.

The telephonic conversation was the first contact between the political parties after Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from self-exile in London.

He left for London in 2019.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and former prime minister reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar accompanied the former premier on the trip to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.