MQM-P delegation to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif today

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today, citing sources, ARY News reported.

A delegation led by MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. The delegation members included Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Waseem Akhtar and Farogh Naseem.

Siddiqui meets Sindh governor

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) set a condition to stay with the federal government as a coalition partner if its reservations are addressed before the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

MQM-P governor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with the Rabita Committee members including Sohail Mashhadi and Zafar Kamali held a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori late Friday night.

During the meeting, Governor Tessori took Siddiqui in confidence regarding his conversation with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Sohail Mashhadi apprised the governor regarding the matters related to the district council of Hyderabad.

The governor assured the MQM-P convener of addressing their reservations and the LG polls will be organised in a transparent and fair manner.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also showed a conditional agreement of staying with the coalition government in the Centre after the reservations are addressed.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) hinted at parting ways with the federal government following its serious reservations.

Sources said that MQM-P’s Rabita Committee continued consultations to leave the federal government. The MQM-P top leaders summoned resignations of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), sources added.

During the session, the majority of the Rabita Committee members favoured parting ways with the federal government.

