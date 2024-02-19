MQM-P demands empowered LG system to join federal govt

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded ‘empowered’ local governments in Sindh to join the coalition government in the centre led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), ARY News reported.

According to details, the MQM-P delegation headed by Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met the PML-N leaders at Ishaq Dar’s residence to discuss matters related to government formation.

The MQM-P spokesman later confirmed that the party sought the PML-N’s support for its proposed three constitutional amendments aimed at ‘empowering’ local governments to join the coalition government.

“Constitutional protection to the devolution of powers and resources to grassroots level is essential,” the sources said quoting the MQM-P leaders.

Leaders of both parties agreed to continue talks for government formation in the centre.

The MQM-P delegation also comprised Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Syed Mustafa Kamal, and Dr Farooq Sattar.

Earlier on Sunday, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that his party would table the constitutional amendment in the first session of the parliament.

Speaking to ARY News, the MQM-P leader said that political parties are leveling allegations against each other which he said could create an untoward situation in the country.

“We will hold dialogue with all parties of the parliament including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to get our constitutional amendments passed,” Kamal said.