MQM-P demands extension in deadline for nomination papers filing

ISLAMABAD: As February 8 general elections drew near, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan to extend the deadline for filing of nomination papers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the election schedule issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates from December 20 to 22, while names of all nominated candidates would be published on December 23.

In a letter to CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan, the MQM-P expressed concern over duration – three days – of filing nomination papers, saying that the process is a “tedious job, and has a long list of formalities requiring time and a lot of paperwork”.

Read More: General election 2024: ECP starts receiving nomination papers

Therefore, the political party said, three days duration does not seem enough, and it may “discourage adequate participation”.

In the interest of free and fair elections and to encourage wider participation, MQM-P urged the Election Commission that the duration for filing nomination papers may be extended sufficiently, under Section 58 (1) of the Election Act, 2017.

Election schedule

According to ECP’s election schedule, nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates on December 20-22, 2023 while names of all nominated candidates would be published on December 23.

Similarly, December 24-30 has been fixed as the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding rejection/acceptance of nomination papers while the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal was January 03, 2024.

The last date for deciding appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding acceptance or rejection of appeals by the appellate tribunal is January 10, 2024 while a revised list of candidates would be published on January 11.

Read More: General polls: ECP issues election schedule after SC order

The publication of the revised list of candidates has been fixed as January 12 while election symbols to candidates would be allotted on 13th January and polling would be held on February 08, 2024.

This election program would also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochsitan provinces. The last date for filing of a separate priority list for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims before the Returning Officer is December 22, 2023.