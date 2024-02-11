25.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 11, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

MQM-P ‘demands’ Sindh governorship from PML-N

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM) has ‘demanded’ Sindh governorship from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A meeting between the MQM-Pakistan delegation led by party chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and PML-N leaders was held at Sahrif’s Jati Umra residence near Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders were present in the meeting. According to the inside story of the meeting, MQM-P demanded Sindh governorship from PML-N, in return for support in the centre.

The meeting that lasted for about 50 minutes between leaders of both parties agreed to move forward with consensus.

Read more: PML-N, MQM-P agree to continue talks on future roadmap

The MQM-P leadership also demanded to take them on the federally-run development work in Karachi.

The meeting came as leaders from a number of major political parties held meetings before the completion of counting of votes, apparently in the hopes of gathering sufficient numbers to form governments in the Centre and the four provinces.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.