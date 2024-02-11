PML-N, MQM-P agree to continue talks on future roadmap

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) on Sunday agreed to continue talks on the formation of government in the center, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the MQM-P delegation comprises of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar met PML-N delegation.

Sources said that both parties also agreed on continuing the consultation process and inviting other parties for the formation of federal government.

Furthermore, former PM Shehbaz Sharif has been given the responsibility to minimize tensions between PPP and MQM-P.

The meeting came as leaders from a number of major political parties held meetings before the completion of counting of votes, apparently in the hopes of gathering sufficient numbers to form governments in the Centre and the four provinces.

A day earlier, Nawaz Sharif invited all the political parties to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of the difficulties.

“We can’t hold elections again and again; every one should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis,” the former prime minister said in a pre-mature victory speech as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to release all the results of the Feb 8 elections.

The PML-N supremo said his party respects the mandate of all parties, including the independents. “We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this wounded Pakistan and sit with us,” he said.

The results of 260 out of the total 265 National Assembly constituencies where elections were held had been announced, which showed the independent candidates in the lead with 101 seats overall. The PML-N and PPP had won 75 and 54 seats, respectively, and were set to bag most of the 70 reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the house whereas Muttahida Qaumi Movement had bagged 17 seats