PPP, PML-N exchange reservations over criticism before elections

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who are potentially set to form coalition governments in the Centre, exchange reservations over the criticism from both sides before the conduct of general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

In a speech on Friday evening, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif announced that he had tasked his brother, former PM Shehbaz Sharif, to reach out to major parties such as PPP, MQM-P and others, to form an alliance.

In this vein, Shehbaz Sharif met with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, at the residence of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif told Asif Zardari that PPP leadership – prominently Bilawal Bhutto – unnecessarily criticised PML-N in the election campaign.

Responding to the reservation, Asif Zardari said it was part of the election campaign and must be ended. “Mian Sahab [Shehbaz Sharif], you too had been criticising PPP”, Zardari told the PML-N president,

The PPP co-chairman stressed that now the matters should be resolved for the peaceful formation of the government. “A joint formula must be established to stable the democracy”, he added.

Meanwhile, the two parties sought time for consultation before a formal agreement, sources added.

The results of 253 out of the total 265 National Assembly constituencies where elections were held had been announced, which showed the independents in the lead with 100 seats overall. The PML-N and PPP had won 71 and 54 seats, respectively, and were set to bag most of the 70 reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the house.

The meeting came as leaders from a number of major political parties held meetings before the completion of counting of votes, apparently in the hopes of gathering sufficient numbers to form governments in the Centre and the four provinces.

A day earlier, Nawaz Sharif invited all the political parties to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of the difficulties.

“We can’t hold elections again and again; every one should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis,” the former prime minister said in a pre-mature victory speech as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to release all the results of the Feb 8 elections.

The PML-N supremo said his party respects the mandate of all parties, including the independents. “We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this wounded Pakistan and sit with us,” he said.