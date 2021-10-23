MQM-P backs call for early general elections

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — the key government ally — Saturday called for early general elections in the country, ARY News reported.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that early elections should be held in the country. He said that country was passing through a difficult phase and the scourge of high inflation has swallowed the prosperity of Pakistan.

“We supported the government for the sake of democracy,” he said and hinted MQM-P can part ways with PTI-led federal government if democracy can run without allies.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Shahbaz had said fresh elections should be held in the country immediately.

The PML-N President while talking to media along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had demanded the federal government to hold immediate elections in the country.

“Only transparent and immediate elections can put the country on track,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

Launching a tirade against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the JUI-F chief had said that “present government has ruined all state institutions”, adding that immediate elections should be held in the country to put the country on track.

