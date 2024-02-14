MQM-P bars workers from carrying weapons

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has taken a major step to curb violence in politics, barring its workers and supporters from carrying and displaying weapons.

As per details, the MQM-P Rabita Committee issued the directives in this regard. The party membership of those workers and supporters who are found guilty of carrying weapons and aerial firing would be terminated.

The Rabita Committee maintained that the MQM-P is a ‘peaceful’ political party and does not believe in violence. “If any worker is found involved in the display of arms or aerial firing, his membership will be terminated,” the directives read.

Earlier on February 11, addressing the MQM-P celebration at Jinnah Ground aftermath of the ‘record’ victory from Karachi in the General Elections 2024, Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the workers should not have even a stone or stick in their hands.

“Our civilization is our strength and we should not resort to violence,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that after clinching 17 National Assembly seats from Karachi and Hyderabad, the MQM-P could play important role in the formation of the federal government.

The MQM-P delegation comprising Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Mustafa Kamal, and Dr Farooq Sattar held meetings with different political parties in Islamabad regarding government formation.

Earlier on February 12, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that his party has many options including sitting in the opposition.

Speaking at the ARY News Programme Eleventh Hour hosted by Waseem Badami, Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the MQM-P has drafted constitutional amendments for getting rights of the people of Pakistan.