MQM-P mulling all options including opposition: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Mustafa Kamal said that his party has many options including sitting in the opposition.

Speaking at the ARY News Programme Eleventh Hour hosted by Waseem Badami, Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the MQM-P has drafted constitutional amendments for getting rights of the people of Pakistan.

“The MQM-P would support the one who accepts the constitutional amendments,” he added.

Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the party did not have any contact with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) related to government formation after the General Elections 2024.

He said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the powers were accumulated in the Chief Minister’s House and could not be devolved at the grassroots level.

“Our constitutional amendments are in favor of the entire country, not just Karachi,” Syed Mustafa Kamal added.

The MQM-P leader said that in the meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, matters related to government formation were not discussed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P delegation comprising Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Mustafa Kamal, and Dr Farooq Sattar is currently in Islamabad to hold talks with different political parties regarding government formation.

Earlier on Sunday, PML-N and MQM-Py agreed to continue talks on the formation of government in the center.

According to sources, the MQM-P delegation comprises of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, and Farooq Sattar met the PML-N delegation.

Sources said that both parties also agreed on continuing the consultation process and inviting other parties for the formation of a federal government.

Furthermore, former PM Shehbaz Sharif has been given the responsibility of minimizing tensions between PPP and MQM-P.