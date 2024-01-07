MQM-P introduces ‘digital polling card’ for Karachi voters

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has introduced a ‘digital polling card’ for the voters in Karachi for the general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the MQM-P IT wing has established “My voter” mobile application to provide ease to their voters for upcoming elections.

The application will provide a digital polling card and all details when the voter enters the CNIC number “My voter” mobile application.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) shortlisted 200 candidates for the forthcoming general elections 2024.

Related: MQM-P shortlists 200 candidates for general elections

Sources told ARY News that the parliamentary board of the MQM-P interviewed more than 600 candidates in the first phase and shortlisted 200 candidates in the second phase.

Sources added that the parliamentary board will forward the candidates’ list to the Rabita Committee.

Election schedule

The last date for deciding appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding acceptance or rejection of appeals by the appellate tribunal is January 10, 2024 while a revised list of candidates would be published on January 11.

The publication of the revised list of candidates has been fixed as January 12 while election symbols to candidates would be allotted on 13th January and polling would be held on February 08, 2024.

This election program would also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan provinces.