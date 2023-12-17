MQM-P shortlists 200 candidates for general elections

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has shortlisted 200 candidates for the forthcoming general elections 2024, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that the parliamentary board of the MQM-P interviewed more than 600 candidates in the first phase and shortlisted 200 candidates in the second phase.

Sources added that the parliamentary board will forward the candidates’ list to the Rabita Committee.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan had demanded the chief election commissioner (CEC) to remove the Sindh EC.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P delegation held discussions with the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters.

The delegation members include party convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque and others.

The political party discussed its reservations on the new delimitations including the constituencies in Karachi’s Malir, Keamari, Baldia and Korangi.

The MQM-P delegation also raised objections to merging rural and urban areas in several Sindh cities including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas and Nawabshah.

MQM-P leaders demanded CEC to take suo-motu action on the objections raised to the new delimitations. They also demanded the CEC to remove the Sindh election commissioner and expressed a lack of confidence in him ahead of the general elections.

Sources added that MQM-P decided to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the new constituency list issued by the ECP.

The CEC assured the MQM-P delegation of addressing the complaints at the earliest.