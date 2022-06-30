MQM-P lawmaker says PPP not sincere in fulfilling promises

MQM-P MNA Sabir Qaimkhani has said that the promises made to them before joining the coalition government are not being fulfilled and there is a possibility of secession from Sindh as well as the federation, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Sabir Qaimkhani said that PPP is neither sincere nor loyal in fulfilling its promises.

Qaimkhani said Pakistan People’s Party considers the MQM-P as a political threat to themselves. We are always open to reviewing the political alliance, he added.

MQM-P lawmaker said that it was a difficult step for the MQM to reach an agreement with the PPP. There was a lot of opposition within the party ranks.

Read more: MQM-P threatens to sit on opposition benches in NA

Regarding delimitation, he said that the delimitation of Sindh is inappropriate and politically motivated. The defects are similar not only in local bodies but also in provincial constituencies.

The MQM-P leader further said that the first division in Sindh was made by Zulfiqar Bhutto, who brought the language bill and quota system and in response to this MQM was founded, which he maintained.

Regarding Karachi’s problems, the MQM-P MNA Sabir Qaimkhani said that the country runs on Karachi’s resources but the PPP does not want its sovereignty. The former prime minister Benazir Bhutto also said that district governors should be appointed.

Comments