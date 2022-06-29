MQM-P threatens to sit on opposition benches in NA

According to details, MQM-P raised reservations about the attitude of the coalition ministers of the government in the National Assembly and threatened to sit on the opposition benches.

MNA Sheikh Salahuddin while addressing the National Assembly said that MQM-P has paid a heavy political price for this government, if they are to be given such answers in the assembly by ministers then we will not hesitate to sit on this side.

Another lawmaker, Sabir QaimKhani staged a walkout from the assembly over no resolution to the problems of Hyderabad. Qaimkhani said that if the problems are not solved, then there is no need to remain in ministries, it’s useless.

The MQM-P lawmaker said that no priority was given to the projects of their areas in the budget, without taking anyone’s name, he said one person is not allowing our projects to be included in the budget.

Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi held talks with MQM members after they staged walk-out from the National Assembly (NA).