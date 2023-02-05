MQM-P mulls staging sit-in in Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has started formulating a strategy to hold protests over the ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, flawed delimitations and voter list, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said MQM-P is mulling to hold a sit-in for an indefinite period in Karachi against the ‘controversial’ LG polls.

The MQM-P is likely to announce the sit-in during the general worker’s meeting. The MQM-P leadership will finalise the venue of the sit-in among Numaish Chowrangi, Karachi Press Club (KPC) and Fawara Chowk.

The MQM-P will demand to address the reservations regarding the ‘biased’ delimitations of towns and union councils (UCs) besides nullifying the recently held LG polls in 16 districts including Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P expressed reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

After MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Comments