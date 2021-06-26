‘MQM-P going to serve first notice to Sindh govt on July 3’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has organised its general workers’ session in a playground near Bahadaurabad headquarters, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The MQM-P leadership has finalised the strategy of the July 3 protest rally against the Sindh government directed all workers to attend the power show.

MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that all tactics to end the political party have failed and differences of some leaders will not split the unity of a political party and its workers. He said that MQM-P has never acted as a fan club and the nation will question those who have left the party in the testing times.

Siddiqui was of the view that the country’s system could not be made functional without MQM-P. He criticised that everyone has witnessed the result of the Sindh Assembly’s protest. He continued that the political party had earlier moved to the courts for 140A and later to the parliament. He announced that a new province will be created soon.

Regarding the upcoming protest rally, the MQM-P convenor said that they are going to serve the first notice to the Sindh government on July 3. He added that the time of protests over water, electricity and gas have passed and it is now time to make a concrete decision.

On June 23, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had announced the new date for organising a protest against the Sindh government’s performance and budget 2021-22.

The MQM-P had announced to hold a protest rally against the Sindh government on July 3. The upcoming protest rally will start from Hassan Square roundabout and end at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

MQM-P is likely to issue a white paper against the bad governance and biased policy of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government.

Besides holding the protest, the MQM-P will also unveil its future strategy to give tough time to the Sindh government over its failure to control street crimes, misconduct of police department on the name of lockdown, discrimination in government jobs, seizure of resources and anti-state elements.

A strong protest will be organised against those raising anti-state slogans and supporters of Sindhudesh. Moreover, the MQM-P Rabita Committee decided to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and fervour in the metropolis besides organising different programmes starting from August 1.