MQM-P pledges to end gas loadsheding in Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar pledged that MQM-P will end the gas load shedding in Karachi after coming in power, ARY News reported.

The Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the people of Karachi have given their verdict in favour of the party even before the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering at Baghe Jinnah in connection with the elections 2024, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui paid tribute to the people of Karachi for coming to the gathering in ‘large’ numbers and making the event ‘successful’.

He said that his party had promised that the people will give their verdict on January 21 even before the polls on February 08, adding that the promise is fulfilled.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the MQM-P is organized more than ever before.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that they would snatch powers from the chief minister house and dissolve the same at the grassroot level. He said that the people of Karachi always voted for the party and still the city belonged to “Kite”, the MQM-P’s electoral symbol.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that hundreds of thousands of people have attended the public gathering. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ‘forcibly’ got its Mayor Karachi elected. “The stolen mandate will be taken back and we will elect our Mayor Karachi,” he added,

Anees Qaimkhani, Nasreen Jalil and other MQM-P leaders also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the MQM-P has announced its 19 candidates for national assembly from Karachi. Here are the candidates from 19 constituencies.

NA-232 Aasia Ishaque, NA-233 Javed Hanif, NA-234 Muhammad Abu Bakar, NA-235 Iqbal Mehsud, NA-236 Hassan Sabir, NA-237 Rauf Siddiqui, NA-238 Sadiq Iftikhar, NA-240 Arshad Vohra, NA-241 and NA-244 Dr Farooq Sattar, NA-242, Mustafa Kamal, NA-243 Humayun Usman, NA-245 Syed Hafeezuddin, NA-246 Syed Aminul Haque, NA-247 Khawaja Izharul Hassan, NA-248 Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, NA-249 Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui and NA-250 Farhan Chishti.