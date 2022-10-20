MQM-P, PPP to hold talks over Sindh LG bill, other demands, break through expected

KARACHI: PPP and MQM-P have decided to hold talks over the local bodies bill and MQM-P’s other demands, as the party postpones its Raabta committee’s session, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would hold negotiations over the local bodies bill and other demands of MQM-P shortly.

The Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led party postponed its Raabta Committee’s session scheduled for today, due to the talks initiated with the PPP leadership. An MQM-P delegation including Amir Khan, Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Waseem Akhtar, Muhammad Husnain and others would hold talks with a PPP delegation which would include the local bodies minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

The meeting has been scheduled after the MQM-P complained to the Priem Minister about the unfulfillment of the agreement signed between the MQM-P and PPP before the motion of no-confidence.

A Muttahida delegation yesterday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the party’s reservations.

The party on Monday summoned an urgent meeting of the Raabta Committee following the defeat in NA-239 Karachi’s Korangi by-polls.

The meeting was scheduled to be held today to ascertain the reasons behind the Karachi by-polls defeat and to prepare the next strategy.

Sindh LG Law, agreement with PPP, fresh census and delimitation issues were also included in the agenda of the meeting.

Speculations about Muttahida exiting the central government had started to circulate after Khawaja Izharul Hassan had said that his political party will not wait for another 3.5 years to leave the coalition government.

