Sindh LG law: MQM-P summons emergency Rabita Committee meeting

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Monday summoned an urgent meeting of Rabita (coordination) Committee following the defeat in NA-239 Karachi’s Korangi by-polls, ARY News reported.

Sources said the meeting will be held tomorrow (Thursday) to ascertain the reasons behind the Karachi by-polls defeat and to prepare the next strategy.

The rabita committee members will be taken into confidence regarding the meeting held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they said.

Sindh LG Law, agreement with PPP, fresh census and delimitation issues were also included in the agenda of tomorrow’s meeting.

MQM-P delegation, PM meeting

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation yesterday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of party’s reservations.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar and Faisal Sabzwari, whereas, the meeting was also attended by federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori apprised PM Shehbaz Sharif about MQM-P’s reservations on different issues including the delimitation in the province, said sources, adding that the political party gave its stance that elections could not be held without proper delimitation, otherwise, it would be ‘injustice’.

The MQM-P leaders complained about the non-implementation of Local Government (LG) Act amendments and Article 140A.

