Waseem Akhtar says MQM-P regrets joining PPP, PML-N

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) leader Waseem Akhtar has said that they are regretting joining hands with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

Exiting the government is easier said than done, said Waseem Akhtar.

Talking exclusively to ARY News the MQM-P leader said that winning with 50,000 votes in a constituency with 600,000 voters is not a big deal. MQM-P’s vote bank is being dismantled through unfair delimitations, he added.

He added that all political parties lost the by-polls as only 8% of people voted in Karachi. Has Murataz Wahab delivered in Karachi if MQM-P failed? he questioned.

He added that cases against all other political parties, including the PPP and PML-N, were quashed but their ‘clapping’ cases were not.

He added it is not a big deal if Imran Khan got 50,000 out of the 600,000 votes in Karachi. They have not performed up to the mark, but they were practically powerless, he admitted.

Talking about the appointment of Kamran Tesori as Governor of Sindh he said, it has nothing to do with them losing the elections and that the Governor’s position is a ceremonial one.

Meanwhile, differences are reported to have arisen from MQM-P as Amir Khan was not invited to the party’s ‘important meeting’ at Sindh Governor House, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui summoned an emergency consultative meeting to discuss the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

