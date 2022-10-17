Amir Khan not invited to MQM-P’s meeting at Governor House

KARACHI: Differences are reported to have arisen in Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as Amir Khan was not invited to party’s ‘important meeting’ at Sindh Governor House, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui summoned an emergency consultative meeting to discuss the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

However, Amir Khan – party’s senior deputy convener– was not invited to the meeting. In a statement, he said that he was not aware of any meeting being held at Governor House. “I have not receive any message for the session,” he added.

The session was summoned to discuss the country’s political situation and the party’s alliance with ruling coalition. Sources told ARY News that important decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) finally agreed to most of the proposed amendments by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to Sindh Local Government (LG) Act as the latter expects a breakthrough soon.

According to sources, the PPP agreed to most of the proposed amendments to Sindh Local Government (LG) Act and handed over a new draft to MQM-P leadership.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government has agreed to hand over schools and hospitals to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). “It is jointly agreed that the property tax would be collected by KMC,” they added.

Once agreed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), sources said the draft act would be presented in the provinci

