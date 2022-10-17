Sindh LG Act amendments: Breakthrough likely in MQM-PPP talks

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finally agreed to most of the proposed amendments by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to Sindh Local Government (LG) Act as the latter expects breakthrough soon, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the PPP has agreed to most of the proposed amendments to Sindh Local Government (LG) Act and handed over a new draft to MQM-P leadership.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government has agreed to hand over schools and hospitals to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). “It is jointly agreed that the property tax would be collected by KMC,” they added.

Once agreed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), sources said the draft act would be presented in the provincial assembly for approval.

Sources further claimed that the draft amended act would be presented in the upcoming session of the Sindh Assembly.

Earlier, it was reported that the MQM-P started mulling to quit the ruling coalition following no progress on agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and on amendments to the local body’s bill.

According to details, MQM-P has expressed concern over ‘zero progress’ on the implementation of an agreement with PPP and amendments to the local body’s bill.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P and PPP leadership had agreed on amendments to the local body’s bill during a meeting held two days earlier. Later, a review was held yesterday but no further progress was made, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 18-point agreement was reached between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) before the quit the Imran Khan-led coalition government and it was named as the “Charter of Rights”.

The agreement was signed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi have signed the agreement as guarantor.

