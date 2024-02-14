MQM-P presents constitutional amendments before ‘allies’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders who held talks with the other parties in Islamabad regarding government formation briefed Rabita Committee members about the developments, ARY News reported.

As per detail, Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui presided over the MQM-P Rabita Committee meeting held at Governor House. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Anees Qaimkhani, and others also attended the meeting.

The Rabita Committee was informed that the MQM-P delegation has presented three constitutional amendments aimed at empowering the local governments to the parties in Islamabad. “All parties except the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are willing to support the MQM-P’s constitutional amendments,” the participants were told.

The Rabita Committee members were informed that the government would not have a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, and it is expected that the opposition will also support their amendments.

“All parties except the PPP appreciated MQM-P’s constitutional amendments and termed them a guarantee of economic stability and national security,” the Rabita Committee was briefed.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM has a ‘significant’ role in government formation. “We have to decide on the larger interest of the country,” he added.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his party presented three constitutional amendments by keeping our political interests aside. “Our proposal in favor of 230 million people of Pakistan,” he asserted.

Earlier on February 12, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that his party would support the one who accepts the constitutional amendments,” he added.

Speaking at the ARY News Programme Eleventh Hour hosted by Waseem Badami, Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the MQM-P has drafted constitutional amendments for getting rights of the people of Pakistan.

He said that his party has many options including sitting in the opposition.