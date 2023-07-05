MQM-P provides evidence of flaws in voter lists to ECP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday presented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with evidence of flaws in the voter lists and errors in the entries, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, a delegation of the MQM-P including Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Syed Aminul Haque, held a meeting with the Secretary of the ECP to discuss the flaws and errors in the voter lists.

The MQM-P delegation expressed their protest against the irregularities observed in the urban areas of Sindh, particularly in Karachi, citing tampering and changes made to their vote bank.

During the meeting, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized that transparent elections cannot be ensured with such faulty voter lists, and the results will not be accepted by the people.

He further stated that for years, votes of residents in one location have been unlawfully transferred to other places, casting doubt on the integrity of the electoral process.

Accusing political motives behind the manipulation of MQM-P’s votes, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui suggested a conspiracy to undermine their political goals.

The MQM-P delegation also criticized the Provincial Election Commission in Sindh, claiming it had remained silent and acted as the “B team” of the ruling Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

Moreover, the MQM-P delegation alleged that the Provincial Election Commissioner ignored their objections and concerns regarding the voter list irregularities.

However, the Secretary of the Election Commission assured the MQM-P delegation of taking immediate action to address the issue. It was agreed that the matter would be resolved by thoroughly examining the voter lists, addressing reservations, and considering the evidence presented by the MQM-P.

The Election Commission’s response and actions will be crucial in addressing these concerns and ensuring a level playing field for all political parties involved.