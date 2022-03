ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received another setback on Wednesday as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quit ruling alliance after signing an agreement with joint opposition, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by MQM-P convener and MNA Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a joint press conference with top opposition leaders, Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

More details to follow..

