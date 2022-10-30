MQM-P Raabta committee members pay late night visit to Governor House

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) Raabta Committee members including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khwaja Izhar pay a late-night visit to the Governor House Karachi to meet Governor Kamran Tisori, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P leadership discussed matters of public interest in their meeting with Kamran Tisori.

According to details, the MQM-P delegation included Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar, Khawja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Amin-ul-Haq and others.

In the meeting, the MQM-P leadership showed complete trust and confidence in Kamran Tisori. Two-thirds of the MQM-P Raabta Committee is in full support of Governor Sindh.

MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they have faith in Kamran Tisori for the resolution of their issues. The whole party stands with him, he added.

Kamran Tisori said that he will play his role in the solution of people’s problems. He would cooperate in promoting coordination between the federation and the province, he added.

Also Read: Sindh governor launches complaint cell to address public issues

He added that he is working to resolve issues such as delimitations, the return of missing workers, and others.

Comments