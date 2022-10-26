Sindh governor launches complaint cell to address public issues

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori launched a complaint cell in governor’s house on Wednesday to facilitate the people of the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the citizen can submit their complaints in the governor’s house Sindh. The complainants can submit electricity, gas, sewerage, water and other complaints to the team in the governor’s house.

The complaint cell will be working round the clock to facilitate the citizens of the province.

Furthermore, the complaint cell team will ensure prompt replies to any query and swiftly resolve the problem in 24 to 48 hours.

According to a statement, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori launched a complaint cell for citizens to address public issues and to ensure transparency in government offices.

Tessori was sworn in as Sindh governor earlier this month. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kamran Tessori took oath as the 34th governor of Sindh.

He was administered oath by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmad Ali M. Shaikh at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, cabinet members, officials, diplomats, along with others.

