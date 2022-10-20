MQM-P Rabita Committee holds key session after talks with PPP

KARACHI: The Rabita Committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has held a key session after talks with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The RC chaired by convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held consultations over the political situation, party policy, by-polls and other matters.

The RC members reviewed the strategy for upcoming by-polls and local government (LG) elections.

Sources said that the MQM-P RC members also discussed the weaknesses in party policy, decision making and organisational structure. The MQM-P leaders recommended to maintain contact with the dissident activities and voters at the earliest.

The MQM-P central leaders took the RC members into confidence regarding the implementation of the political agreements with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The RC members were apprised about the party leaders’ meeting with the PPP to discuss the summary related to the LG Act, non-implementation of Article 140A and strategy for enforcing a strong municipal system.

Earlier, MQM-P leaders held a meeting with PPP leaders to discuss the draft LG Act, implementation of Article 140A, returning the administration of municipal institutions and delimitations.

The MQM-P demanded PPP to include its recommendations in the draft LG Act.

