‘Baseless’: MQM-P rebuffs rumours about LG polls boycott

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has rejected rumours about boycotting local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place in January 2023, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan termed the rumours about boycotting local government (LG) elections ‘baseless’.

“It is an unethical act to damage the reputation of a political party by spreading false news for its own benefit,” the MQM-P said, adding that it will actively participate in LG elections.

The party further said that its workers and supporters across Sindh were busy preparing for local body polls.

Read More: Karachi LG polls: MQM-P expresses reservations over ECP’s verdict

Earlier on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government (LG) elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on Nov 15 after hearing the pleas against delay in holding the polls.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The ECP also directed Interior Ministry, IGP Sindh to provide security for LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Comments