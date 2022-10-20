MQM-P says partial breakthrough achieved in talks with PPP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) leader Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan has said that they have had a breakthrough with the PPP on some issues after six months, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media after the party’s Raabta Committee session the MQM-P leader said that the MQM-P presented small traders’ and Karachi’s case in front of the provincial government. In Punjab, parties are trading MPAs for Chief Ministership, but they have not asked for anything other than Karachi’s rights, he added.

He added that they have demanded the PDM leaders hold the local body polls in Karachi.

Taking to the Jamat-e-Islami Khwaja Izhar said that they staged a 29-day protest outside the provincial assembly but could not achieve anything. MQM-P has signed an agreement with the government under the name ‘Charter of Rights’, he added.

Izhar added that they have had a partial breakthrough on some issues with the PPP after six months.

He added that they have demanded the PPP to implement to the court’s decision regarding the local bodies bill. Fake domiciles, Load-shedding, and drainage systems are some of the city’s biggest issues, he added.

This was the first phase of talk with the PPP, they will formulate a draft of their demands and present it to the provincial government, Khwaja Izhar said. They are hopeful that the PPP would work on those issues with sincerity, he said.

