MQM-P says will not let mandate to be ‘stolen’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that if someone tries to steal the party’s mandate, this time around, they would give a befitting reply, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party’s NA committee and COC officials, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the dream of some elements to ‘occupy’ urban Sindh has been shattered after the party’s ‘successful’ power show at Baghe Jinnah.

“Today’s MQM-P is united and well organized and has the full support of the people,” he added.

The MQM-P convener said that whoever wants to protect their rights in Pakistan has to show public power the way MQM-P has shown.

He further said that the party will not remain silent until the common people get their legitimate rights. He directed the party workers and leaders to speed up the preparations for the elections 2024.

Earlier on Sunday, party leader Farooq Sattar pledged that MQM-P will end the gas load shedding in Karachi after coming in power.

The Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the people of Karachi have given their verdict in favour of the party even before the General Elections 2024.

Addressing a public gathering at Baghe Jinnah in connection with the elections 2024, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui paid tribute to the people of Karachi for coming to the gathering in ‘large’ numbers and making the event ‘successful’.

He said that his party had promised that the people will give their verdict on January 21 even before the polls on February 08, adding that the promise is fulfilled.