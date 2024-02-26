MQM-P tasks elected members to resolve public issues

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday instructed its newly elected members to resolve issues being faced by the people of their constituencies, ARY News reported.

According to details, the MQM-P directed its newly elected members to prepare a report on the issues present in their relevant constituency and submit them within a week.

The members were directed to resolve the issues by contacting the relevant institutions. “The people of Karachi and Hyderabad have given mandate to you [members]. It’s our responsibility to solve the issues,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement instructed the members to prepare report on electricity and gas load-shedding, availability of drinking water and tanker mafia. They were also directed to report complaints regarding illegal constructions and multi-storied buildings in their constituencies.

The MQM-P emerged as the third largest political party in the country after securing 17 National Assembly seats in the Feb 8 general elections.

A day earlier, Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal confirmed that his party has decided to join the coalition government and take ministries at the Centre.

Speaking to a private news channel, Kamal said the ideal situation is not to become a part of the coalition government to be led by PML-N’s Shehbaz.

However, the former Karachi mayor said the decision to join the government had been taken to steer the country out of the crisis. “The negotiation with the PML-N is underway in the right direction,” he said, adding that the MQM-P wanted to take responsibility for serving their electorate.

He also rejected the reports of deadlock with the PML-N during negotiations on a power-sharing formula at the Centre.