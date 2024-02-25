MQM-P not ready to ‘soften’ stance on power-sharing

KARACHI: The Rabta Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has denied engaging in any power-sharing negotiations and suggested to sit on opposition benches if its demands are not met, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that a meeting of MQM-P’s Rabta Committee was held, wherein matters related to negotiations with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding formation of government in Centre were discussed.

The committee’s opinion was sought on whether the party should join the government or sit on the opposition benches. The Rabta committee suggested joining opposition if MQM-P’s ‘principled stand’ is not accepted, sources claimed.

MQM had sought Kamran Tessori’s continuation as the governor of Sindh as part of the proposed power-sharing arrangement. The meeting was also briefed about constitutional amendment the party had sought for formation of government.

The committee also asked to resolve matters with the PML-N before the swearing-in ceremony of the National Assembly. A final decision would be taken after negotiations with PML-N in the coming days.

Two days earlier, MQM-P and PML-N ‘reaffirmed’ their commitment to putting the interests of the country ahead of political expediency.

The affirmation came during a meeting between MQM-P delegation which called on PML-N President and prime minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif.

The conversation focused on the current state of affairs in the country and potential paths for political collaboration. In praising the MQM-P for their positive strategy, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Respecting the vote means respecting the mandate of all parties.” It is our collective responsibility to guide the nation through its economic difficulties.”

The MQM-P delegation praised Shehbaz Sharif’s inclusive leadership during his 16-month term in the PM office. “It is hoped that under his stewardship, Pakistan and its citizens will overcome their challenges,” they said.

Earlier on February 19, the MQM-P demanded ‘empowered’ local governments in Sindh to join the coalition government in the centre led by the PML-N.

The MQM-P spokesman confirmed that the party sought the PML-N’s support for its proposed three constitutional amendments aimed at ‘empowering’ local governments to join the coalition government.