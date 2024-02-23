PML-N, MQM-P to ‘prioritise’ national interest over politics

LAHORE: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ‘reaffirmed’ their commitment to putting the interests of the country ahead of political expediency, ARY News reported.

According to details, the MQM-P delegation called on PML-N President and prime minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation of the MQM-P included Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar while PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Rana Mashhood, and Att Tarar were also present on the occasion.

The conversation focused on the current state of affairs in the country and potential paths for political collaboration. In praising the MQM-P for their positive strategy, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Respecting the vote means respecting the mandate of all parties.” It is our collective responsibility to guide the nation through its economic difficulties.”

The MQM-P delegation praised Shehbaz Sharif’s inclusive leadership during his 16-month term in the PM office. “It is hoped that under his stewardship, Pakistan and its citizens will overcome their challenges,” they said.

Earlier on February 19, the MQM-P demanded ‘empowered’ local governments in Sindh to join the coalition government in the centre led by the PML-N.

According to details, the MQM-P delegation headed by Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met the PML-N leaders at Ishaq Dar’s residence to discuss matters related to government formation.

The MQM-P spokesman later confirmed that the party sought the PML-N’s support for its proposed three constitutional amendments aimed at ‘empowering’ local governments to join the coalition government.