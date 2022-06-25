MQM-P to challenge SHC decision about delimitations in SC

Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to challenge Sindh High Court’s (SHC) decision on delimitations in the local body elections in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

According to MQM-P sources, the party has decided to challenge the SHC decision on local body delimitation in the Supreme Court. Sources said that the party officials have started to draft the challenge and would soon register it to the court.

The MQM-P leadership says they have reservations over delimitations and claim that it benefits one particular party. The ECP has not completed the work on voter lists; the party has severe objections over the lists as it contains multiple mistakes and errors, they claim.

The party will probably argue in the SC that the Sindh government has not implemented their decision regarding the local body law. Party leaders claim that the unfulfillment of the SC’s decision is a contempt of court.

Sindh government has not transferred power to the local government representatives as mentioned in Article 140 A of the constitution, the MQM-P leadership says. Holding local body elections in such circumstances would raise questions over the process, they added.

