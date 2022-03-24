MQM-P yet to decide on quitting PTI govt, says MNA

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Kishwar Zehra on Thursday said that the party has not yet decided to leave the coalition government led by PTI in the Centre, ARY N EWS reported.

While speaking to media, she said that the MQM-P is in process of experimenting its third coalition government and the previous governments have not fulfilled their promises.

“We are meeting political parties to see what they have for the people of urban Sindh and have put forward our demands,” Kishwar Zehra said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday arrived at MQM-P Bahadurabad office to discuss recent political developments in the country.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the meeting discussed no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and political situation of the country.

Talking to media after the meeting, the JUI-F said that MQM-P leadership will make its final decision regarding no-trust move within two to three days. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down as his party had lost majority in the National Assembly.

It was learnt that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders held another round of talks with the opposition leaders at Parliament Lodges over the no-trust motion and other issues a day before.

The session held last night, was attended by MQM-P leaders Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Ameen ul Haq.

