Govt accepts MQM-P’s demand to extend deadline for ‘self-enumeration’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has accepted the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) demand, seeking an extension in deadline for registration of families in the digital census through “self-enumeration”, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The demand was accepted after a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) met Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif today.

Sources told ARY News that the government accepted the party’s demand to extend deadline for self-enumeration by at least 10 days. The meeting also decided that every single flat will be marked instead of main entrance of multi-storey buildings.

Sources further claimed that PM Shehbaz – while accepted the demands – directed authorities concerned to issue a formal order in this regard.

During the meeting, the MQM-P delegation expressed serious concern over rising inflation in the country. They also discussed country’s overall political situation and concerns regarding the implementation of agreements.

Party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also expressed reservations over the non-fulfilment of agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Two days earlier, the MQM-P objected to the time allotted for carrying out the census while calling for extending the time specified for self-enumeration, house enumeration and census.

The party penned down a letter to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) regarding the issue. According to the letter sent by chief statistician of the PBS, the March 3 deadline for self-enumeration should be extended by at least 10 days since.

It cited the lack of access to smartphones for citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad, lack of knowledge of the application, and problems with internet connectivity as the reason for seeking extension.

