Beast Games hits a new milestone by shattering 44 Guinness World Records

Amazon Prime TV dropped one of its biggest projects ever back in December 19,2024 named, Beast Games, hosted by YouTube legend MrBeast. Since its release the show with its $100 million budget shattered 44 Guinness World Records.
Beast Games is unlike anything the audience has ever seen before. With a staggering $100 million budget, it’s one of the most ambitious projects to ever hit the small screen, and it’s already breaking records.
Beast Games is being hailed as the “largest game show in history,” with MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) leading the charge.
MrBeast’s show gathered 1,000 contestants competing for an enormous $5 million prize making it the largest unscripted reality TV show prize ever, surpassing the previous record set by Squid Game: The Challenge which offered a $4.56 million reward.
Beast Games has set some jaw-dropping financial records too.
In the final episode, $2.02 million was awarded in a single go, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most money won in a competitive reality TV show episode.
The records don’t stop there. MrBeast’s show Beast Games has already claimed a total of 44 Guinness World Records.
These include the largest set for a competitive reality show, the most challenge testers, and the fastest costume fitting for 1,000 contestants just 72 hours!
MrBeast’s show has definitely made a name for itself in the world of record-breaking entertainment.
Filming for Beast Games took place in two exciting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada, which became “Beast City,” and Toronto, Ontario, known as “Beast Island.”
With over 60 people working as part of the story producer team and 198 challenge testers, the production is on an epic scale.
The crew worked tirelessly to ensure everything ran smoothly, all while breaking records for efficiency and team size.
The first 25 days of Beast Games saw over 50 million viewers tuning in, making it Amazon Prime TV’s second-largest new series of 2024, right after Fallout.
With 44 Guinness World Records and an unparalleled level of production, Beast Games is more than just a show—it’s a global phenomenon.
Beast Games is available on Amazon Prime TV.
Here is the full list of Guinness World Records broken by Beast Games:
- Fastest time to lift a boulder with a pulley (team) – 17.27 seconds
- Largest game of mystery briefcase opening – 1,583 people
- Most people opening mystery briefcases simultaneously – 407 people
- Largest game of “flag sprint” – 2,000 people
- Largest game of team betrayal – 1,100 people
- Largest physical cash prize on set for a competitive reality show – $5,000,000 (£3,845,000)
- Most participants in a single competitive reality show season – 2,000 people
- Largest display of cardboard cutouts of the same character – 50,000
- Most participants eliminated in one episode of a competitive reality show – 1,000 people
- Most cinema cameras used in a single competitive reality show season – 43 cameras
- Largest area of land won on a competitive reality TV show – 67 acres (270,120.31 m2)
- Most expensive non-cash prize won on a competitive reality TV show – $1.8 million ($1,809,500) in Pearl Islands, Panama
- Largest area of scaffolding used for a single set on a TV show – 68,523.59 ft2 (6,366.05 m2)
- Most foam cubes used on the set of a competitive reality TV show – 250,000 cubes
- Most trap doors used on a single set of a TV show – 1,000 trap doors
- Most people simultaneously dropped through trap doors – 83 people
- Most people dropped consecutively through trap doors – 83 people
- Largest pong cup – 10 ft (3.04 m)
- Most cameras recording simultaneously on a competitive reality TV show – 1107 (107 cams + 1000 GoPros)
- Most expensive prize/item intentionally destroyed on a competitive reality TV show – $26,490
- Most prize money turned down on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000
- Highest amount of money won/lost on a coin toss on a competitive reality show – $5,000,000
- Tallest towers used in a competitive reality show – 75 ft 11.62 in
- Most motion cams used on a single challenge on a TV show – 1,000 motion cams
- Most competitors mic’d up on a competitive reality TV show – 1,000
- Most expensive season of a competitive reality TV show – $100,000,000
- Fastest monster truck pull by a team – 15 min 14.25 sec
- Largest story producer team for a competitive reality TV show – 63
- Most amount of challenge testers on set of a competitive reality TV show – 198
- Largest subsidiary prize fund on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000
- Most tablets used in a challenge on a competitive reality TV show – 1,000 tablets
- Most pneumatic pistons used on the set of a competitive reality TV show – 3,000
- Most LED light strips used on a competitive reality TV show – 1000 (1 strip per trapdoor)
- Highest drop of a ball into an oversized target – 39 ft (11.88 m)
- Most money used in a cash grab on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000
- Most balls used in a single episode on a competitive reality TV show – 5,000 balls
- Most lavalier microphones recording simultaneously in a single episode of a competitive reality TV show – 1,000 microphones
- Most costume fittings for a competitive reality TV show – 1,000
- Fastest time to costume fit 1,000 people on a competitive reality TV show – 72 hours
- Youngest series director of a $100 million competitive reality TV show – Tyler Conklin (USA), at 26 years and 60 days
- Most amount of money in in-game bribes awarded on a competitive reality TV show – $6,719,996
- Most money in in-game bribes turned down on a competitive reality TV show – $1,809,767
- Largest prize fund awarded for a competitive reality TV show – $10,000,000
- Most money won in a single episode of a competitive reality TV show – $2,020,000