web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 15, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Beast Games hits a new milestone by shattering 44 Guinness World Records

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Amazon Prime TV dropped one of its biggest projects ever back in December 19,2024 named, Beast Games, hosted by YouTube legend MrBeast. Since its release the show with its $100 million budget shattered 44 Guinness World Records.

Beast Games is unlike anything the audience has ever seen before. With a staggering $100 million budget, it’s one of the most ambitious projects to ever hit the small screen, and it’s already breaking records.

Beast Games is being hailed as the “largest game show in history,” with MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) leading the charge.

MrBeast’s show gathered 1,000 contestants competing for an enormous $5 million prize making it the largest unscripted reality TV show prize ever, surpassing the previous record set by Squid Game: The Challenge which offered a $4.56 million reward.

Beast Games has set some jaw-dropping financial records too.

In the final episode, $2.02 million was awarded in a single go, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most money won in a competitive reality TV show episode.

Read More: MrBeast announces engagement to Thea Booysen

The records don’t stop there. MrBeast’s show Beast Games has already claimed a total of 44 Guinness World Records.

These include the largest set for a competitive reality show, the most challenge testers, and the fastest costume fitting for 1,000 contestants just 72 hours!

MrBeast’s show has definitely made a name for itself in the world of record-breaking entertainment.

Filming for Beast Games took place in two exciting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada, which became “Beast City,” and Toronto, Ontario, known as “Beast Island.”

With over 60 people working as part of the story producer team and 198 challenge testers, the production is on an epic scale.

The crew worked tirelessly to ensure everything ran smoothly, all while breaking records for efficiency and team size.

The first 25 days of Beast Games saw over 50 million viewers tuning in, making it Amazon Prime TV’s second-largest new series of 2024, right after Fallout.

With 44 Guinness World Records and an unparalleled level of production, Beast Games is more than just a show—it’s a global phenomenon.

Beast Games is available on Amazon Prime TV.

Here is the full list of Guinness World Records broken by Beast Games:

  1. Fastest time to lift a boulder with a pulley (team) – 17.27 seconds
  2. Largest game of mystery briefcase opening – 1,583 people
  3. Most people opening mystery briefcases simultaneously – 407 people
  4. Largest game of “flag sprint” – 2,000 people
  5. Largest game of team betrayal – 1,100 people
  6. Largest physical cash prize on set for a competitive reality show – $5,000,000 (£3,845,000)
  7. Most participants in a single competitive reality show season – 2,000 people
  8. Largest display of cardboard cutouts of the same character – 50,000
  9. Most participants eliminated in one episode of a competitive reality show – 1,000 people
  10. Most cinema cameras used in a single competitive reality show season – 43 cameras
  11. Largest area of land won on a competitive reality TV show – 67 acres (270,120.31 m2)
  12. Most expensive non-cash prize won on a competitive reality TV show – $1.8 million ($1,809,500) in Pearl Islands, Panama
  13. Largest area of scaffolding used for a single set on a TV show – 68,523.59 ft2 (6,366.05 m2)
  14. Most foam cubes used on the set of a competitive reality TV show – 250,000 cubes
  15. Most trap doors used on a single set of a TV show – 1,000 trap doors
  16. Most people simultaneously dropped through trap doors – 83 people
  17. Most people dropped consecutively through trap doors – 83 people
  18. Largest pong cup – 10 ft (3.04 m)
  19. Most cameras recording simultaneously on a competitive reality TV show – 1107 (107 cams + 1000 GoPros)
  20. Most expensive prize/item intentionally destroyed on a competitive reality TV show – $26,490
  21. Most prize money turned down on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000
  22. Highest amount of money won/lost on a coin toss on a competitive reality show – $5,000,000
  23. Tallest towers used in a competitive reality show – 75 ft 11.62 in
  24. Most motion cams used on a single challenge on a TV show – 1,000 motion cams
  25. Most competitors mic’d up on a competitive reality TV show – 1,000
  26. Most expensive season of a competitive reality TV show – $100,000,000
  27. Fastest monster truck pull by a team – 15 min 14.25 sec
  28. Largest story producer team for a competitive reality TV show – 63
  29. Most amount of challenge testers on set of a competitive reality TV show – 198
  30. Largest subsidiary prize fund on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000
  31. Most tablets used in a challenge on a competitive reality TV show – 1,000 tablets
  32. Most pneumatic pistons used on the set of a competitive reality TV show – 3,000
  33. Most LED light strips used on a competitive reality TV show – 1000 (1 strip per trapdoor)
  34. Highest drop of a ball into an oversized target – 39 ft (11.88 m)
  35. Most money used in a cash grab on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000
  36. Most balls used in a single episode on a competitive reality TV show – 5,000 balls
  37. Most lavalier microphones recording simultaneously in a single episode of a competitive reality TV show – 1,000 microphones
  38. Most costume fittings for a competitive reality TV show – 1,000
  39. Fastest time to costume fit 1,000 people on a competitive reality TV show – 72 hours
  40. Youngest series director of a $100 million competitive reality TV show – Tyler Conklin (USA), at 26 years and 60 days
  41. Most amount of money in in-game bribes awarded on a competitive reality TV show – $6,719,996
  42. Most money in in-game bribes turned down on a competitive reality TV show – $1,809,767
  43. Largest prize fund awarded for a competitive reality TV show – $10,000,000
  44. Most money won in a single episode of a competitive reality TV show – $2,020,000
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.