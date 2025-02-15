Beast Games hits a new milestone by shattering 44 Guinness World Records

Amazon Prime TV dropped one of its biggest projects ever back in December 19,2024 named, Beast Games, hosted by YouTube legend MrBeast. Since its release the show with its $100 million budget shattered 44 Guinness World Records.

Beast Games is unlike anything the audience has ever seen before. With a staggering $100 million budget, it’s one of the most ambitious projects to ever hit the small screen, and it’s already breaking records.

Beast Games is being hailed as the “largest game show in history,” with MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) leading the charge.

MrBeast’s show gathered 1,000 contestants competing for an enormous $5 million prize making it the largest unscripted reality TV show prize ever, surpassing the previous record set by Squid Game: The Challenge which offered a $4.56 million reward.

Beast Games has set some jaw-dropping financial records too.

In the final episode, $2.02 million was awarded in a single go, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most money won in a competitive reality TV show episode.

The records don’t stop there. MrBeast’s show Beast Games has already claimed a total of 44 Guinness World Records.

These include the largest set for a competitive reality show, the most challenge testers, and the fastest costume fitting for 1,000 contestants just 72 hours!

MrBeast’s show has definitely made a name for itself in the world of record-breaking entertainment.

Filming for Beast Games took place in two exciting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada, which became “Beast City,” and Toronto, Ontario, known as “Beast Island.”

With over 60 people working as part of the story producer team and 198 challenge testers, the production is on an epic scale.

The crew worked tirelessly to ensure everything ran smoothly, all while breaking records for efficiency and team size.

The first 25 days of Beast Games saw over 50 million viewers tuning in, making it Amazon Prime TV’s second-largest new series of 2024, right after Fallout.

With 44 Guinness World Records and an unparalleled level of production, Beast Games is more than just a show—it’s a global phenomenon.

Beast Games is available on Amazon Prime TV.

Here is the full list of Guinness World Records broken by Beast Games: