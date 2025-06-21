MrBeast lost 20 pounds in 14 days but says it wasn’t worth it

Famous YouTuber MrBeast has revealed the unexpected and ‘depressing’ effects of completing a two-week water-only fast.

Known for his extreme challenges and huge giveaways on YouTube, MrBeast took on this new task to test how his body would react, but the outcome was far from what he expected.

MrBeast, who boasts over 400 million YouTube subscribers, spoke about the experience on comedian Theo Von’s podcast.

He said he fasted for 14 days straight, consuming only water and no calories or sugar. Despite being 6ft 5in tall and weighing around 220 lbs, MrBeast said the fast took a serious toll on his body.

Read More: MrBeast announces engagement to Thea Booysen

“I did 14 days, only water. I lost 20-something pounds,” MrBeast said. “After day five or six, you’re pretty drained. You have no energy.”

He added that a DEXA scan before and after the fast showed he lost about six pounds of muscle and 13 pounds of fat, which he called “pretty depressing.”

Although fasting is becoming a popular trend for health and weight loss, MrBeast’s experience paints a much more difficult picture.

While some fasters claim increased energy and mental clarity, the YouTube star found the process physically exhausting and emotionally draining.

“Standing up was brutal,” he said. “And walking around, because you have no energy… I never got that superhuman clarity. I was just f***ing tired all the time.”

MrBeast also mentioned he continued filming and working throughout the fast, which only made things harder.

The YouTube sensation is no stranger to extreme challenges, but this latest one shows the real effects of pushing your body to its limits even for someone used to high pressure stunts.

As fans react to his candid comments online, MrBeast’s story might make others reconsider extreme fasting without medical advice.

Earlier, Famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has announced his engagement to Thea Booysen.

Donaldson took to Instagram to share the news with his fans alongside a picture showing him kneeling to propose to his girlfriend.

“Ya boy did a thing,” MrBeast wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.